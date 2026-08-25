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2 comments

  1. FiddleyIsGodsGidtToTheND
    August 25, 2026 at 8:57 pm

    The NDP is clearly to blame, persistently looking reasonable in contrast to a pack of loonies. Unfair!

  2. Bob's your uncle
    August 25, 2026 at 8:04 pm

    ..pretty clear BC and the country voted clearly against the maga/zealot platform in the last Fed election…Finlay just hasn’t got the message or is beholden to them or both…

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Politics

3rd member of BC Conservative Party quits to sit as independent

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 7:09 pm
1 min read
Rosalyn Brid is seen here in the photo from the BC Conservative Party website.
Rosalyn Brid is seen here in the photo from the BC Conservative Party website. BC Conservative Party
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A third member of the BC Conservative Party called it quits on Tuesday.

Rosalyn Bird announced that she is walking away from the Conservatives, joining MLAs Ian Paton and Peter Milobar as recent defectors.

Bird said in a statement that it was a difficult decision and that one of her reasons for leaving was due to political infighting.

Click to play video: 'More turmoil for the BC Conservative Party'
More turmoil for the BC Conservative Party

She is the third MLA to leave the BC Conservatives in less than two weeks.

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Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay held a press conference on Tuesday, saying she expects more people to leave the party caucus.

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Two hours later, Bird announced her decision to sit as an independent.

“There have been no platform changes so far,” Findlay said at the press conference.

“There have been no policy changes. So while some may have made decisions on their own or wanting to be the leader, I do remind people this party is robust.”

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