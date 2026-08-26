Carney will address the European Parliament next month

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 26, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    @aden. Not to worry dear. I reported you spamming your posts to Proton.

  2. aden holding
    August 26, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    We are looking for an individual who can lend 185,000 US dollars to our holding company.

    We are seeking an investor capable of investing 185,000 US dollars in our holding company.

    We will establish an animation film production company using the 185,000 US dollars you will lend to our holding company.

    We will establish an animation film production company with the 185,000 US dollars you invest in our holding company.

    We will use the 185,000 US dollars you invested in our holding company to establish an animation film production company, and we will have increased that investment amount within a few months.

    By using the 185,000 US dollars you invested in our holding company to launch an animation film production company, we will increase the value of your investment within a few months.

    We will have increased the 185,000 US dollars you invested in our holding company within a few months.

    We will use the 185,000 US dollars you lent to our holding company to establish an animated film production company, and within a few months, we will significantly increase the 185,000 US dollars you lent to our holding company.

    Since animated films attract significant public interest today and we intend to undertake international animation projects, the animation film production sector will generate substantial revenue for us.

    Since animated films currently attract more attention and we will be working on international animated film projects, the animation production sector will provide us with significant revenue.

    By establishing an animation production company, we will generate substantial revenue within a few months.

    By utilizing artificial intelligence tools as well, we will be able to produce animated films more quickly.

    We will produce professional-quality animated films covering a wide range of topics.

    Since we will be producing animated films across many categories and in multiple languages, our viewership will increase rapidly.

    Since animated films are currently very popular and we excel in the field of advertising, the animated films we produce could garner millions of views in a short time.

    How will revenue be generated, and how will we increase our audience?

    Since the animated films we will produce will be in many languages, it will increase the viewership of our animated films internationally.

    Since we will produce animated films in many categories instead of just one, the animated films we make will receive more viewership.

    We will produce animated films in at least seven different categories every year.

    Since we will produce high-quality and more professional animated films, our films will be watched by millions internationally.

    We will earn money per view by sharing the animated films we produce on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

    Since the animated films we will produce will be in many languages, we will earn money per ticket by screening our animated films in cinemas of many countries.

    We will earn revenue per ticket by screening the animated films we produce in movie theaters across many countries.

    By releasing the animated films we produce on various streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, we will generate significant revenue.

    We will release the films we produce on our own website; through a paid subscription model, viewers wishing to watch our animated films will purchase subscriptions, thereby generating revenue for us.

    As the audience for the animated films we produce grows, we will generate significant revenue by promoting sponsors’ products in our future animated films.

    By embedding trailers of the animated films we produce onto blogs and news sites, we will increase the international viewership of our animated films.

    By promoting our animated films on various high-traffic websites and social media accounts, we will achieve a large audience.

    By using advertising tools such as Google Ads, YouTube Ads, and Facebook Ads, we will be able to introduce our animated films to the entire world more quickly.

    As our fan base grows, we will generate extra revenue by producing and selling products—such as toys, mugs, and sweaters—featuring the characters from our animated films.

    We will generate significant revenue by broadcasting our animated films on television channels in many countries.

    By employing a very strong marketing strategy, we will generate millions of dollars in revenue from the animated film industry in a short time.

    How will the process work?

    First, we will establish an educational website offering professional-level training in animated film production.

    Even someone with absolutely no knowledge of making animated films can become a professional within one month by studying the animation course on our training site.

    We will train and hire our own animation production staff.

    Since we will train our team ourselves, we will be able to work in a more coordinated manner, which will enable us to complete the animated films we produce more quickly.

    Within two months, we will have trained and recruited staff to establish our own animation film production team.

    We will assemble a professional-level animated film production team within two months.

    Within two months of assembling our animation film production team, we will produce professionally designed animated films covering various topics and in multiple languages

    We will produce animated films in at least 7 different categories within two months.

    Once our animated films are completed, we will release them in various places and start earning money within two months.

    We will generate substantial profits within two months of completing our animated films, thanks to our strong marketing strategy.

    Within two months, we will rapidly generate substantial revenue by releasing our film on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, as well as in movie theaters across many countries.

    One month after releasing our animated film internationally, we will generate revenue of at least 7 million US dollars.

    We will generate at least 7,000,000 US dollars in revenue one month after releasing our animated films in many countries.

    Since the animated films we produce will be in multiple languages ​​and across various categories, they will quickly garner high viewership.

    Today, animation film production companies generate average annual earnings of at least 800 million US dollars.

    Thanks to our strong advertising tactics, we will generate more revenue in the future.

    We will have generated at least 7,000,000 US dollars in revenue within a total of 7 months.

    How much income will you generate by investing 185,000 US dollars in our holding company?

    If you lend 185,000 US dollars to our holding, I will return your money as 370,000 US dollars on 30/04/2027.

    If you invest 185,000 US dollars in our holding, I will return your money as 370,000 US dollars on 30.04.2027.

    We will increase the 185,000 US dollars you have lent to our holding company by utilizing it in the animated film production sector, and I will return the funds to you as 370,000 US dollars on April 30, 2027.

    I will return your money to you as 370,000 US dollars on April 30, 2027.

    April 30, 2027, is the date we will repay your money.

    You will have generated twice as much revenue within a few months.

    I will repay you the 185,000 US dollars you lent to our holding company as 370,000 US dollars when the date of April 30, 2027, arrives.

    We will invest the 185,000 US dollars you have lent to our holding company into the animated film production sector to further increase the amount, and when April 30, 2027, arrives, I will return the money to you as 370,000 US dollars.

    By investing 185,000 US dollars in our holding company, you will generate substantial returns in a short period—don’t miss this opportunity.

    How to contact us:

    To learn how you can grow your money by investing in our holding company, send a message to my Telegram username, Signal number, or email address listed below, and I will provide you with detailed information.

    To learn more about our animated film project and how you can invest 185,000 US dollars in our holding, send a message to my Telegram username, Signal contact number, or email address below, and I will provide you with detailed information.

    To learn how you can lend 185,000 US dollars to our holding and increase your money even more within a few months, and to get detailed information, send a message to my Telegram username, Signal contact number, or email address below, and I will provide you with detailed information.

    Send us a message via Telegram, Signal, or email for detailed information.

    I have listed our contact details below; you can obtain detailed information by sending a message to any of them.

    To learn how you can lend 185,000 US dollars to our holding and to get detailed information about our animated film project, send a message to my Telegram username, Signal contact number, or email address below, and I will provide you with detailed information.

    To learn how you can further increase your money within a few months by investing 185,000 US dollars in our holding and to get detailed information about our animated film production project, send a message to my telegram username, signal username, or email address below.

    To learn how you can increase your money, send a message to my Telegram username, Signal contact number, or email address below.

    My Telegram username:
    @adenholding

    Signal contact number:
    +447842572711

    Signal username:
    adenholding.88

    my email address:
    iuheatr@proton.me

  3. RJ
    August 26, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    Carney seems intent to burn this relationship to the ground, and many Canadians who don’t have to worry about losing their jobs because of this, will applaud him for it.

  4. RJ
    August 26, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    If only there was a parliament here in Canada that Carney could speak at to explain what exactly happened in the negotiations that took us from “we’ve almost got a deal” to “we’re declaring economic war on the US” within 24 hours.

  5. RJ
    August 26, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    This is the most Carney thing ever. Fail at all your promises, refuse to reopen Canadian parliament in order to give Canadians the ability to have some oversight and then head overseas while there is a crisis at home.

  6. Ben
    August 26, 2026 at 12:26 pm

    Of course Carney was invited to make a speech. Captain Canada Carney and Canada are superstars who bravely stood up to the USA. If only the Poilievre conservatives would do the same…

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney will address the European Parliament next month

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 12:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney says ‘strands’ of a new world order could be woven at G7 summit'
Carney says ‘strands’ of a new world order could be woven at G7 summit
WATCH ABOVE: Carney says ‘strands’ of a new world order could be woven at G7 summit – Jun 13, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney will attend the European Union’s State of the Union and address the European Parliament next month as relations between Canada and the United States have become strained amidst U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

“Prime Minister Carney was pleased to accept President Roberta Metsola’s invitation to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

On the margins of his address, Carney will also attend the European Union’s annual State of the Union address by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sept. 16, the spokesperson added.

The European Union has been a key pillar of Carney’s strategy to diversify trade as he tries to double the volume of Canada’s non-U.S. exports.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While he is in Europe, Carney will meet with members of the European Parliament “to strengthen Canada’s ties with the European Union to the benefit of both our peoples.”

Story continues below advertisement

A report by POLITICO, which first reported Carney’s upcoming visit, cited an EU official who said the visit would be “a strong sign of the closeness of the EU and Canada.”

Click to play video: 'Canada strikes landmark energy deal to export LNG to Germany'
Canada strikes landmark energy deal to export LNG to Germany

Global News has reached out to von der Leyen’s office and the European Commission for comment.

Trade talks between Canada and European Union have intensified while they have collapsed between Ottawa and Washington.

“This fall, we will begin intensive discussions with the European Union, the world’s second largest economy, to build a much stronger and deeper economic and security partnership,” Carney told reporters on Monday.

During the same press conference, Carney said world leaders could draw a “lesson” from Canada’s experience navigating the trade war with the U.S.

“I would just encourage policymakers around the world to take the lesson of what we see today,” he said.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices