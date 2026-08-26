Carney will address the European Parliament next month

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Prime Minister Mark Carney will attend the European Union’s State of the Union and address the European Parliament next month as relations between Canada and the United States have become strained amidst U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

“Prime Minister Carney was pleased to accept President Roberta Metsola’s invitation to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

On the margins of his address, Carney will also attend the European Union’s annual State of the Union address by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sept. 16, the spokesperson added.

The European Union has been a key pillar of Carney’s strategy to diversify trade as he tries to double the volume of Canada’s non-U.S. exports.

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While he is in Europe, Carney will meet with members of the European Parliament “to strengthen Canada’s ties with the European Union to the benefit of both our peoples.”

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A report by POLITICO, which first reported Carney’s upcoming visit, cited an EU official who said the visit would be “a strong sign of the closeness of the EU and Canada.”

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Global News has reached out to von der Leyen’s office and the European Commission for comment.

Trade talks between Canada and European Union have intensified while they have collapsed between Ottawa and Washington.

“This fall, we will begin intensive discussions with the European Union, the world’s second largest economy, to build a much stronger and deeper economic and security partnership,” Carney told reporters on Monday.

During the same press conference, Carney said world leaders could draw a “lesson” from Canada’s experience navigating the trade war with the U.S.

“I would just encourage policymakers around the world to take the lesson of what we see today,” he said.