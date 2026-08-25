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3 comments

  1. U KNOW IT
    August 25, 2026 at 8:24 pm

    REPLY TO : Try This
    August 25, 2026 at 8:12 pm DON’T WANNA MESS THEIR HAIR UP, ALSO THEY KNOW THERE’S NO ENFORCEMENT

  2. U KNOW IT
    August 25, 2026 at 8:23 pm

    END THIS B/ SH IT EVERYWHERE !!! F/ ING RIDICULOUS !!! NO LICENSE , NO ELBOW, OR KNEEPADS, NO HELMETS ! FLYING AROUND THE STREETS, OBEYING ZERO RULES !!! COPS DOING ZERO, NADA, NOTHING !!! THEN COMPLAINING

  3. Try This
    August 25, 2026 at 8:12 pm

    What is wrong in this picture? 1. They have helmets but do not have them on. 2. They are on a street 3. they are crossing a street while riding. 4. they are riding tandem instead of single file, as per bicycle rules.5. no elbow or knee pads.
    Yep these are the people who say we are taking away their mobility, when we try to promote safety for all.

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Canada

Petition started to end e-scooter pilot program in Kamloops after teen’s death

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 7:07 pm
1 min read
People ride e-scooters in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
People ride e-scooters in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT
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After an 18-year-old was killed in an e-scooter accident in Kamloops, B.C., earlier this month, a petition has been started to end the pilot program in the city.

Kamloops RCMP said they were called to the intersection of Battle Street and Lee Road around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, for reports of an incident involving an e-scooter.

An online post identified the victim as Hunter Dennis, also known as Bannock.

Almost 1,000 people have now signed an online petition to prohibit e-scooters in Kamloops in Dennis’ memory.

The City of Kamloops launched the pilot project in an effort to “expand active transportation opportunities that support council’s strategic goals on mobility and climate action.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver comedian thanks helmet after e-scooter collision last month'
Vancouver comedian thanks helmet after e-scooter collision last month

It comes as new national numbers show a surge in e-scooter hospitalizations across the country.

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“For whatever reason, we’ve seen a real tipping point this past summer of just the prevalence of people using these devices,” Dr. Daniel Rosenfield, Pediatric Emergency Physician at Sick Kids Hospital and the Chair of the Injury Prevention Committee for the Canadian Pediatric Society, said.

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“And as a result, the more people that are on them, the more injuries we’re going to see.”

Michael Temer with the Canadian Institute for Health Information said it is important to understand the risks of e-scooters.

“This is still a relatively new and rising technology,” he said.

“The devices are gaining more in popularity and as governments seek to regulate them, as people decide whether to buy them or allow family members to have them.”

The Canadian Institute of Health Information says e-scooter crashes requiring hospitalization doubled in B.C. over the past four years to 172 cases.

The B.C. Coroners Service said it has investigated nine e-scooter-related deaths since 2021.

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