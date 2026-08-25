N.B. RCMP warn against vigilantism in child exploitation cases

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New Brunswick RCMP are urging the public against taking the law into their own hands, or “vigilantism,” after they say a group of individuals have been posing as children to lure would-be suspects into committing a crime.

The reports of vigilantism come from the areas of Dieppe, Moncton and Riverview.

Police say there are dangers to taking matters into your own hands: not only putting yourself at risk but also potentially compromising ongoing police investigations, evidence gathering or future court proceedings.

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“We have a number of specialized units and teams who work diligently investigating these types of crimes each and every day,” Cpl. Luc Picard of the New Brunswick RCMP says in a news release.

RCMP have several units, including the internet child exploitation unit, digital forensic section, major crime unit and general investigation section, all of which deal with investigations related to child exploitation.

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Since April 2024, police said 38 individuals have been arrested in the province in connection with child exploitation-related offences. A total of 74 charges were laid and 153 victims were located.

“Due to the complexities of these investigations, and the expertise required to retrieve digital evidence in compliance with court demands, they often take time in order to ensure the case can be successfully prosecuted,” Picard said.

If someone is a victim of crime, police ask them to call RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or dial 911 if the incident is still in progress or it’s an emergency.