Magloire headlines Canada’s basketball Hall class

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ST. STEPHEN – The Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame’s class of 2026, which includes former NBA player Jamaal Magloire, former Carleton Ravens men’s head coach Dave Smart and Olympic flag-bearer Miranda Ayim, was set to be inducted Thursday night.

Magloire played 12 NBA seasons and was the first Canadian to suit up for the Toronto Raptors when he joined his hometown team in 2011. He was an all-star in 2004 with the Memphis Grizzlies.

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He served as an assistant coach with the Raptors during their championship 2018-19 season and is currently vice-president of the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

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Smart transformed Carleton’s men’s program into a dynasty. The Ravens won 13 U Sports championships under his watch.

Ayim was a captain of Canada’s senior women’s national team and was the country’s co-flag-bearer along with rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The class of 2026 was announced on July 2. Players Michael Meeks, Anna Stammberger, Dan Meagher and Teresa Kleindienst, coaches Peter (Doc) Ryan, official Janice Deakin and builder Dr. Andrew Pipe round out the 10-member class to be enshrined at a ceremony in St. Stephen, N.B.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2026.