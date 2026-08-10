‘It’s for the kids, and his kids’: Affordable homes from $1 lots in Winnipeg

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Jesse Bettcher and his partner would talk about where to settle down, but at time it felt out of reach.

Now, he lives on one of the lots the City of Winnipeg sold for $1 to Purpose Construction as part of a revitalization pilot project for the city’s North End, which has many vacant homes that have been prone to fires and safety hazards.

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“It’s not even for us; it’s for him and then his kids, and so on and so forth,” said Bettcher, pointing to his son.

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