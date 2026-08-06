Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Greater Toronto home sales tick lower in July as prices fall: real estate board

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2026 7:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Home sales fall in Calgary and climb in Toronto, while prices decline'
Business Matters: Home sales fall in Calgary and climb in Toronto, while prices decline
RELATED: Business Matters: Home sales fall in Calgary and climb in Toronto, while prices decline – Jul 3, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Greater Toronto Area’s housing market cooled in July after a run of four straight months with year-over-year gains.

The region saw 5,995 homes change hands last month, down 0.9 per cent from July 2025, however sales rose 3.2 per cent from June on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the average selling price decreased 4.5 per cent year-over-year to $1,003,956, and the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 4.6 per cent.

There were 14,484 new listings on the market in July, down 17.8 per cent from last year.

TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld says that with sales accounting for a larger share of listings, buyers “may find there is less room to negotiate moving forward.”

Inventory fell 12.1 per cent as there were 26,098 total active listings in the GTA.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices