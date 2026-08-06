Greater Toronto home sales tick lower in July as prices fall: real estate board

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The Greater Toronto Area’s housing market cooled in July after a run of four straight months with year-over-year gains.

The region saw 5,995 homes change hands last month, down 0.9 per cent from July 2025, however sales rose 3.2 per cent from June on a seasonally adjusted basis.

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The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the average selling price decreased 4.5 per cent year-over-year to $1,003,956, and the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 4.6 per cent.

There were 14,484 new listings on the market in July, down 17.8 per cent from last year.

TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld says that with sales accounting for a larger share of listings, buyers “may find there is less room to negotiate moving forward.”

Inventory fell 12.1 per cent as there were 26,098 total active listings in the GTA.