Speed cameras in Saskatchewan to return to ticketing soon, SGI says

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Speed cameras will go back online in Saskatchewan in August after the province’s public auto insurance confirmed they went offline at the end of May.

The photo speed enforcement cameras were shut down after Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) previous provider terminated its contract earlier than the parties had originally agreed on, the Crown corporation told Global News in an email statement last month. It has since secured a new vendor, Global Traffic Group Ltd., and its new deal will commence in August, SGI said in a news release Tuesday.

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Enforcement and signage near on-camera areas, as well as fines, will remain unchanged, but the actual cameras will look different, SGI said.

“The most visible change will be the equipment. Existing camera boxes will be retired and replaced with pole-mounted cameras,” the release said, adding that the Crown corporation does not plan on adding new camera locations at this time.

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It did note the exact spot where the camera sits may shift slightly, depending on how the infrastructure fits in existing sites.

“(Photo speed enforcement) is intended to encourage drivers to slow down in high-speed and high-risk locations and help prevent collisions, injuries and fatalities,” according to SGI.

Cameras in photo speed enforcement work zones, including around the Wascana Parkway in Regina and Saskatoon’s Circle Drive South Bridge, will remain online as they have since the end of the original contract, SGI said.

In the meantime, while the cameras remain offline, SGI says police services will continue to monitor Saskatchewan’s roads for speeding drivers.