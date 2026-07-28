Canadian Copper grows New Brunswick mining operation, over 100 jobs expected

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The New Brunswick government says a mineral development company is expanding its mining operations in the province’s northeast.

The government says Canadian Copper Inc. has acquired the defunct Caribou Mine site through the receivership proceedings of previous owner Trevali Mining Ltd.

A government news release says the company plans to use the site’s mill to process copper, zinc and other minerals that could be mined from the nearby Murray Brook mine site, which it already owns.

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The province says Canadian Copper will also take over care and maintenance of the Caribou Mine, along with the associated costs.

Officials say the project is expected to create 230 jobs during a construction phase starting in 2027 and 115 permanent positions.

New Brunswick Natural Resources Minister John Herron says the Caribou Mine purchase is another sign the province’s once strong mineral sector is growing again.

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As part of its plan, Canadian Copper has submitted an environmental impact assessment proposing to redevelop an open pit mine at the Murray Brook site.

The company says in a 387-page submission that it would extract minerals and haul them to the Caribou Mine mill for processing for an estimated mine life operation of 14 years.