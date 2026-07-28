Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Promising crop gives Saskatchewan farmer reason to be optimistic

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted July 28, 2026 12:26 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan farmer growing season'
Saskatchewan farmer growing season
A lot of things have gone right this year for farmer Jared Haight. And while he's feeling very optimistic with how his crop looks so far, there is still plenty of uncertainty ahead for the owner and operator of Hundred Acre Farms near Hanley, Sask.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A lot of things have gone right this year for farmer Jared Haight. Although he’s feeling very optimistic about how his crop is shaping up, there is still plenty of uncertainty ahead for the owner and operator of Hundred Acre Farms near Hanley, Sask.

Global News first visited Haight on his farm during spring seeding in May.

Read more: After a long winter, spring seeding begins for Saskatchewan farmers

At the time, Haight told us he had been focusing on initiating the process of preparing his fields for canola, wheat, barley, durum and lentils.

Since then, his fields have transformed from empty brown acres to vibrant green fields of durum and bright yellow canola. Now, at roughly the midway point of the growing season, Haight likes what he sees.

Story continues below advertisement

“Generally, we’re excited,” he said. “As a team, we’ve put in a lot of long hours and a lot of hard work. So, it’s nice to see where it is.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In fact, a crop like this can be a bit of a rarity. Over a 10-year period, Haight says he might only have two or three years in which a crop looks as good as his current one.

Haight and his team have been spraying his fields for fusarium, a fungal disease found in soil. Massive pivots, stretching far across his field, are providing moisture where needed.

He said it also gives it “that extra inch or inch and a half if we don’t have anything coming up, to really push it over the top.”

At this point, his crops look almost perfect, but farmers know how quickly that can change. A hailstorm, too much rain, or weeks without any at all can undo months of work in a matter of minutes. Now the focus is on protecting that crop. But it’s not just the weather that is creating uncertainty.

“Every day we check to see what is going on in this Straight [of Hormuz]. We check to see where fuel prices are at,” Haight added.
Story continues below advertisement

The Strait of Hormuz, where tensions remain through an ongoing conflict in the Middle East, will have a big impact on Haight’s bottom line. He says year-over-year, he is about 40 per cent higher on his fuel spend this season.

“And that is a big impact. We’re going to use 120,000 litres to put the crop in the ground and to harvest it. And another 30 or 40 percent on that, that’s a pretty big number,” Haight added.

Haight said he is excited about the potential of this year’s crop, but after years of farming, he knows better than to count on anything until the grain is safely in the bin.

Until then, he will focus on the factors that are in his control and keep his fingers crossed for anything that isn’t.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices