Union representing Nova Scotia Power workers files 48-hour strike notice

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The union representing about 800 Nova Scotia Power customers has filed a 48-hour notice of intent to strike with the Nova Scotia Labour Board as of Monday.

The move comes after the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1928 said Friday that its members had voted to reject the second tentative agreement with the utility company.

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The union previously said it will continue discussions with the employer in the hopes of reaching a negotiated agreement.

Global News has reached out to Nova Scotia Power and the province for comment.

2:18 Nova Scotia Power Inc. says late fees will return for first time since cyberattack