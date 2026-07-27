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Canada

Union representing Nova Scotia Power workers files 48-hour strike notice

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 1:56 pm
1 min read
A Nova Scotia Power electric vehicle is shown charging in Halifax on July 15, 2026. View image in full screen
A Nova Scotia Power electric vehicle is shown charging in Halifax on July 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens
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The union representing about 800 Nova Scotia Power customers has filed a 48-hour notice of intent to strike with the Nova Scotia Labour Board as of Monday.

The move comes after the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1928 said Friday that its members had voted to reject the second tentative agreement with the utility company.

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The union previously said it will continue discussions with the employer in the hopes of reaching a negotiated agreement.

Global News has reached out to Nova Scotia Power and the province for comment.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Power Inc. says late fees will return for first time since cyberattack'
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