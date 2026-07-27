7 years later, Ontario police continue to search for missing Picton man

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Ontario police are renewing calls for information in the case of a man who has been missing for seven years.

Jonathan Fowler, who would now be 40, went missing in 2019. OPP said he was last seen in Picton and has been known to frequent the Picton, Napanee, Kingston and Denbigh areas.

Officers say Fowler was known to use several aliases, including Jon Fowler, Joshua MacDonald and Johnny Boy. He also used the first name Daniel and the surname Shewan, police said.

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Police describe Fowler as six feet two inches tall with a slim to average build, short or buzzed brown hair or a shaved head, hazel eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms and chest. He sometimes had a mustache, OPP said.

“The Government of Ontario continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Jonathan Fowler’s disappearance,” OPP said in a news release, stating foul play cannot be ruled out.

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“Seven years have passed, but our commitment to finding answers for Jonathan’s family has not changed,” Det.-Insp. Marty McConnell said. “We believe someone has information that could make a difference in this investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the OPP criminal investigations branch.