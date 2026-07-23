Alberta referendum costs climbing with another $365K in promotion, says Nenshi

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s Opposition says the cost of just getting the word out on the province’s looming separation referendum is setting taxpayers back at least a third of a million dollars.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says the new numbers come from a freedom of information request.

He says contracts show about $365,000 in fees for a televised address and promotional videos on social media platforms.

Nenshi says Albertans are being asked to pay up for what he calls political theatre by Premier Danielle Smith.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Smith has called for Albertans to vote on Oct. 19 on whether Alberta should stay in Canada or begin the process to hold a second, binding referendum to leave Confederation.

Smith says the vote is needed to put the issue to rest, but opponents say the majority of Albertans want to stay, and that Smith has called the vote as a political pressure valve to mollify separatists in her United Conservative Party.

Story continues below advertisement