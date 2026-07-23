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1 comment

  1. nacho business
    July 23, 2026 at 5:20 pm

    $470,000 for Calgary’s blue ring so shut your guy hole you condescending 🐓🍭

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Politics

Alberta referendum costs climbing with another $365K in promotion, says Nenshi

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2026 5:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Investigates: Road to the Referendum'
Global News Investigates: Road to the Referendum
WATCH from June 7: Global News is exploring the debate around the future of the province — and Canada. In this exclusive half-hour special, ‘Global News Investigates: Road to the Referendum’, we dive deep into the controversial question facing Albertans and provide analysis on what separation could entail – Jun 7, 2026
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Alberta’s Opposition says the cost of just getting the word out on the province’s looming separation referendum is setting taxpayers back at least a third of a million dollars.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says the new numbers come from a freedom of information request.

He says contracts show about $365,000 in fees for a televised address and promotional videos on social media platforms.

Nenshi says Albertans are being asked to pay up for what he calls political theatre by Premier Danielle Smith.

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Smith has called for Albertans to vote on Oct. 19 on whether Alberta should stay in Canada or begin the process to hold a second, binding referendum to leave Confederation.

Smith says the vote is needed to put the issue to rest, but opponents say the majority of Albertans want to stay, and that Smith has called the vote as a political pressure valve to mollify separatists in her United Conservative Party.

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Click to play video: 'Road to the Referendum: Moshe Lander on the economic impact'
Road to the Referendum: Moshe Lander on the economic impact

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