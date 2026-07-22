Police dismantle alleged GTA drug and gun trafficking network

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A York Regional police investigation into cocaine and firearm trafficking has led to six arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns and cash across the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said the investigation, called Project Blade, began in 2025 after investigators identified an individual allegedly involved in trafficking controlled substances and firearms in York Region and surrounding communities. Over several months, officers with York Regional Police’s Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit identified additional suspects and gathered evidence.

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On July 16, investigators executed search warrants at homes in Aurora, Vaughan and Toronto.

Police said they seized 28 ounces of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $24,000, four firearms, a replica firearm, a vehicle, a motorcycle and about $66,000 in cash.

Three of those charged face weapons-related offences, including weapons trafficking, unauthorized possession of firearms, possession of firearms knowing possession was unauthorized, possessing restricted or prohibited firearms with ammunition, tampering with serial numbers, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of prohibited devices.

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The remaining three accused face drug-related charges, including conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.