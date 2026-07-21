Dreeshen skirts questions about Alberta separation vote but says it’s an important topic

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A senior member of Premier Danielle Smith’s government is again skirting questions about how he’ll vote in the upcoming Alberta referendum on whether the province should remain in Canada.

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen was asked repeatedly Tuesday whether he’d vote for Alberta to stay or vote to hold a second referendum on quitting Canada.

He responded by saying that it’s an important topic and that Albertans should have their voices heard.

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Dreeshen has previously declined to say how he will cast his vote in the Oct. 19 referendum.

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The premier and many members of her cabinet have publicly endorsed staying in Canada.

Smith has said she doesn’t police personal views but that the official position of her United Conservative government and party is that Alberta should remain in Confederation.

— More to come…