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Politics

Alberta, Saskatchewan make compelling case for supplying U.S. with oil: Hoekstra

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2026 1:04 pm
1 min read
U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, left, talks with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith prior to the arrival of President Donald Trump in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025. View image in full screen
U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, left, talks with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith prior to the arrival of President Donald Trump in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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The U.S. ambassador to Canada says Alberta and Saskatchewan could make the “most compelling” case to meet the oil needs of the United States.

Pete Hoekstra says the U.S. needs to find three to four million more barrels of oil per day over the next decade and that Canada is one of the best places to get it.

He says members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s cabinet were eager to sign a deal last year for more Canadian oil but that the president wanted negotiations to continue because the U.S. has other options.

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Hoekstra made the comment in Edmonton at the Pacific Northwest Economic Region’s annual summit.

Many politicians and industry officials on both sides of the border are scheduled to speak at the conference, including Premier Danielle Smith who is to give a keynote speech about energy and trade opportunities and how the region would benefit.

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Other topics at the conference include forest management, artificial intelligence, agriculture and tourism.

Click to play video: 'US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra on Trump’s latest threats over wildfire smoke'
US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra on Trump’s latest threats over wildfire smoke

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