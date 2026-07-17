Quebec police ethics commissioner opens file into Montréal-Nord racism allegations

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Quebec’s police ethics commissioner says it is looking into allegations of racism and discrimination by some officers in a multicultural Montreal neighbourhood.

In an email Wednesday, the commissioner said it began an investigation June 26 at the request of Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière after Montreal police said it had disciplined officers over discriminatory behaviour.

The commissioner’s office declined to reveal details of the investigation so far, saying “public trust requires the commissioner to exercise discretion and to conduct himself with independence, impartiality, and objectivity.”

However, if police officers are summoned to appear before the administrative tribunal on police ethics, that information will be made public, the office said.

According to the website of the ethics commissioner, such investigations could result in a complaint being dismissed or forwarded to a prosecutor who would determine if charges are warranted.

The police force said in an email that the commissioner “can count on the full and complete co-operation of the Montreal police service in his investigation.”

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Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher said on June 12 that the force removed 16 officers in the Montréal-Nord borough from patrol duties, including two who were suspended and under criminal investigation, over allegations of discriminatory behaviour.

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Some of the allegations included keeping pieces of racialized citizens’ hair as “trophies.”

In a video update sent to an internal mailing list on June 19, which The Canadian Press obtained through an access to information request, Dagher said three officers were suspended and under criminal investigation. Dagher said three more were reassigned to administrative duties and 10 were transferred to other units.

Montreal police media relations did not clarify the discrepancy in the numbers, saying Dagher would provide an update at a public assembly set for Aug. 11.

In the taped speech, Dagher urged any officers who might know of misconduct cases to report them.

“Let us all remember that respect for human dignity and the psychological well-being of every individual is a fundamental principle of our organization,” Dagher said.

A spokesperson for Lafrenière, Maxime Tardif, said the minister will let the investigation unfold before making further comment.

The Red Coalition, a lobby group dedicated to fighting racial profiling, had also sought an ethics probe and filed its own complaint to the commissioner 10 days before Lafrenière’s request.

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One of the group’s directors, Alain Babineau, said the commissioner’s office emailed Wednesday to say the file on their complaint was closed because an investigation had been launched.

This was the first Babineau had heard of an investigation, but he said he was glad it had begun.

“We’re hoping that this time it’ll be thorough, it’ll be systemic, and the tribunal or the police ethics commissioner will see fit to cite those officers that have (been) found to be in violation. Perhaps it’ll even go beyond the 16 officers,” he said.

The ethics probe is in addition to an internal investigation by Montreal police that could also lead to criminal charges and further disciplinary action. On June 20, Lafrenière assigned lawyer Anne-Marie Boisvert to oversee that investigation.

The Quebec prosecutor is also analyzing whether to press charges.

Social justice organizations in Montréal-Nord and some members of the opposition at the Quebec legislature have called for a public inquiry in addition to the investigations.