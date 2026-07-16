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Fire

Wildfires force new evacuation order for Boston Bar area

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. braces for increased wildfire activity'
B.C. braces for increased wildfire activity
Lightning, strong winds and extremely dry conditions are expected to increase the risk of new wildfire starts across B.C. BC Wildfire Service information officer Aydan Coray speaks with Global News Morning about the areas of the province most at risk.
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A new evacuation order has been issued for the Boston Bar, B.C., area due to two out-of-control wildfires in the area.

The Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek wildfires are both thousands of hectares in size and have previously triggered other evacuation orders in the area.

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The new order affects properties in Electoral Area A that were previously on evacuation alert.

Affected residents are advised to close all windows and doors, gather family and anyone needing transportation, take critical items and evacuate south via Highway 1 or follow the directions of first responders.

More to come.

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