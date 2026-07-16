Wildfires force new evacuation order for Boston Bar area

A new evacuation order has been issued for the Boston Bar, B.C., area due to two out-of-control wildfires in the area.
The Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek wildfires are both thousands of hectares in size and have previously triggered other evacuation orders in the area.
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The new order affects properties in Electoral Area A that were previously on evacuation alert.
- Village of Pemberton on evacuation alert due to out-of-control wildfire
- ‘They might have been toast’: Canoeists escape Ontario wildfire
- Trapped grandparents die in north Edmonton apartment fire: ‘They were best friends’
- Open fire and campfire bans coming into effect in B.C. amid dry lightning threat
Affected residents are advised to close all windows and doors, gather family and anyone needing transportation, take critical items and evacuate south via Highway 1 or follow the directions of first responders.
More to come.
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