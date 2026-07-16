Wildfires force new evacuation order for Boston Bar area

Send this page to someone via email

A new evacuation order has been issued for the Boston Bar, B.C., area due to two out-of-control wildfires in the area.

The Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek wildfires are both thousands of hectares in size and have previously triggered other evacuation orders in the area.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The new order affects properties in Electoral Area A that were previously on evacuation alert.

Affected residents are advised to close all windows and doors, gather family and anyone needing transportation, take critical items and evacuate south via Highway 1 or follow the directions of first responders.

More to come.