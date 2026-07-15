Can permanent daylight saving time bill in U.S. Congress renew the push?

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The U.S. House of Representatives has voted in favour of making daylight saving time permanent — and while it’s not law yet, the push is renewing some calls to stop the biannual time changes.

With a 308-117 vote, both Republicans and Democrats passed the Sunshine Protection Act on Tuesday, which would no longer require Americans to change their clocks twice a year and put the country under time currently observed between March and November — known as permanent standard time.

U.S. President Donald Trump called the development “Great News for America” on Truth Social Tuesday morning.

Trump has also previously shown support for getting rid of daylight saving time, calling the move “an easy one.”

“It’s time that people can stop worrying about the ‘Clock,’ not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice yearly production,” he wrote on Truth Social on May 21. “We are going with the far more popular alternative, Saving Daylight, which gives you a longer, brighter Day — And who can be against that.”

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How much of Canada has made the switch?

British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Yukon are currently the only three Canadian regions that no longer observe the switch in times.

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Saskatchewan first made the change in 1966 with Yukon following suit in 2020.

5:39 BC moving to permanent daylight time on March 8th

B.C. passed legislation in 2019 but didn’t make the change until March 2026. The province opted to observe permanent daylight saving time, with some exceptions in eastern and northeastern regions.

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From November to March, B.C.’s new time will match Alberta and the parts of B.C. on Mountain Time. For the rest of the year, the clocks will align with U.S. neighbours to the south.

The province will also remain one hour ahead of Washington state, Oregon and California during the winter months.

“When we change our clocks twice a year, it creates all kinds of problems,” Premier David Eby said March 2 when announcing the new policy.

“Kids get up at the same time, even though the clocks changed. Dogs get up at the same time, even though the clocks changed. Parents lose sleep. Kids lose sleep. And even people without kids or parents, they’re losing an hour of sleep… So what we see is more car accidents and people not feeling well and impacts that have a huge, unnecessary impact on the lives of British Columbians.”

What about the rest of Canada?

Alberta recently announced that it will also stop the twice-yearly changes of the clock.

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The province will move to permanent Alberta Time (Mountain Daylight Time) in November 2026.

1:21 Manitobans supportive of ditching time change

Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson also said on April 21 that the territory will follow Alberta’s lead and end twice-a-year clock changes.

Alberta and the Northwest Territories share the same time zone, with Simpson previously saying the territory would only make the switch if Alberta did as well.

In addition, Manitobans have the opportunity to provide feedback on biannual time changes via a survey launched by the province on May 20.

The survey asked specifically which option residents would like to see: including permanent daylight time, permanent standard time, sticking to the status quo and keeping time changes and a final option for no preference.

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The survey will be available until Aug. 31.