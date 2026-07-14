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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    July 14, 2026 at 11:54 am

    The corruption spreads..

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Politics

Carney picks oil exec as New York envoy, replacing Tom Clark

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2026 11:49 am
1 min read
FILE - Consul General of Canada in New York, Tom Clark, arrives to listen to Prime Minister Mark Carney deliver a speech and take part in an armchair discussion at the The Economic Club of New York in New York on Thursday, May 28, 2026. View image in full screen
FILE - Consul General of Canada in New York, Tom Clark, arrives to listen to Prime Minister Mark Carney deliver a speech and take part in an armchair discussion at the The Economic Club of New York in New York on Thursday, May 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
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Ottawa is replacing former broadcast journalist Tom Clark as consul general to New York City.

The Trudeau government appointed the former CTV and Global journalist to the post in 2023.

The Tories criticized the appointment and Clark was called in to a House of Commons committee to answer questions about Ottawa’s decision to buy a $9-million luxury condominium in Manhattan.

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Global Affairs Canada said at the time it needed to replace an aging residence with something appropriate for hosting guests.

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Clark will be replaced by former oil and gas executive Susannah Pierce in the role, which involves promoting economic and cultural interests in New York state and some regional outreach.

The Carney government is also appointing former health minister Kamal Khera, who lost her seat in last year’s election, as envoy to Los Angeles.

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