Tom Clark, consul general, says no role in NYC ‘Billionare’s Row’ condo buy

Canada’s consul general in New York told members of a House of Commons committee on Thursday that he had nothing to do with the purchase of the country’s new official residence in New York City, and he doesn’t know when he will be moving in.

Former CTV journalist Tom Clark was called before the House operations committee, which is studying the government’s decision to buy a $9-million condo on Billionaires’ Row in Manhattan.

“I had no role whatsoever in either deciding to sell the former residence, or buying the new one. That was completely undertaken by the property bureau in Ottawa,” Clark said.

Senior government officials at an earlier meeting of the committee testified that Canada’s old residence in New York City was in need of millions of dollars of renovations and buying the new residence made more financial sense. They, too, had said Clark had no role in the decision.

Global Affairs Canada is selling the old apartment, and it’s listed for $13 million. The unit was purchased in 1961 and was last renovated in 1982.

Conservative members of the committee have called the purchase wasteful and opulent and proof of just how little the Liberals understand the struggles of everyday Canadians.

Concerns about the Park Avenue apartment were first raised in 2014, and Global Affairs approved a $1.8-million renovation in 2021. That was delayed because of the pandemic.

Documents submitted to the committee show the renovation project’s cost rose to $2.6 million and was not expected to solve some fundamental issues with the apartment.

It was not in compliance with accessibility legislation, there was a lack of separation between family and work space and the co-operative board had imposed restrictions on events that could be held on site, the department said.

Clark said Thursday that he has hosted 38 events at the existing official residence since taking over the position in February 2023.

“It is Canada’s house in New York,” he said.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett said documents the committee has received suggest that conversations about buying a new residence “intensified” within Global Affairs after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Clark in New York in April.

“You asked him for a new place, is that right?” Barrett asked Clark.

Clark responded, “That’s incorrect.”

Barrett continued to challenge Clark, asking whether he ever questioned the optics of buying the property, given the cost-of-living crisis in Canada.

“I am well aware of the challenges being faced by both Canadians and Americans when it comes to housing,” Clark said. “In this case, I was not involved in any way, shape, or form in the decision to buy this new residence.”

He later said he pays rent for his residence of $1,800 a month, though he did not say whether that was in Canadian or U.S. dollars.

Conservative MPs repeatedly accused Clark of lying, reading from an email submitted by Global Affairs that said the head of mission in New York had been “instrumental throughout the process” of the purchase and that Clark provided the “green light” for the new residence. Clark insisted the email was incorrect.

The Conservatives say if they win the next election, Clark will be fired.