Rising haddock costs force Maritime fish and chip shops to raise prices

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Fish and chip shops in the Maritimes are shouldering the burden as haddock prices skyrocket in the region.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada reduced haddock fishing quotas by more than 50 per cent in areas of southwestern Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick this past spring due to declining stocks.

Since then, the cost of haddock has risen dramatically, and fish and chip shops are struggling to turn a profit.

“In a matter of a week or two, it went up 40 per cent. Our supplier maintained the price for about a week, so now, this week it’s skyrocketed,” said Faizal Junus, the owner of Fredie’s Fantastic Fishhouse in Halifax.

View image in full screen Faizal Junus is the owner of Fredie’s Fantastic Fishhouse in Halifax. Ella MacDonald/Global News

The restaurant, which is now in its 20th year, is known for its fresh haddock and reasonable prices. But Janus says what used to cost $6 a pound a couple years ago is now going for $15 to $35.

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“The cost profit margin is very thin now, it’s almost gone. So do we keep the same price, or do we raise the price?” We have to raise the price. But I want to keep it reasonable,” he said.

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“I’m going to have a staff meeting to see what we should do … some of them have been here like 15 years or more. So I just want to get their input.”

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Willman’s Fish and Chips is in the same boat.

The Halifax restaurant has been serving fish and chips to hungry customers for 80 years. Owner Lucien Nehme says a jump in supply costs has inevitably forced them to raise prices.

“It’s very hard when I see them paying this price, and I must put the price up. For this reason, I don’t know how we’re going to continue,” said Nehme.

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“It’s not only the seafood, everything’s going up: the oil, propane, insurance, property tax.”

He hopes government will step in, or else he’s worried about how the end of tourist season will affect small businesses like his.

“They have to think about Nova Scotian people — there is a lot of family, they come here,” he said.

“I look at the cash register. Its $85 for three two-piece fish and chips, like how are they going to afford it?”