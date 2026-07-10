Saskatoon residents raising concerns about proposed parking permit increases

Residents of Saskatoon’s Varsity View neighbourhood are raising concerns as the city proposes fee hikes for a program that charges them to park on their streets without time limits.

The program, known as the residential parking program, is intended to reduce congestion by limiting visitor parking times between one and three hours and requiring those who would like to park longer to purchase permits from the city.

The City of Saskatoon has been conducting a review of the program for the past year to address growth pressures in its core neighbourhoods and ensure it remains cost-effective moving forward, said Matt Grazier, Saskatoon’s community standards director, adding that the city is looking to propose a number of changes to the program to help modernize it.

“We’ve seen an increase in costs to run the program when you think of things like fuel costs, vehicle costs and then just accounting for things like modern parking technology, in the sense that you know a lot of our enforcement vehicles are outfitted with cameras,” said Grazier.

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As part of engagement boards shared with residents at open houses earlier this year, the city reports the parking program cost $291,850 last year. Meanwhile, revenues were at $68,500. The city notes that enforcement makes up 70 per cent of the program’s costs.

Among the proposed changes is an increase in permit fees, which the city says have not increased since the program’s rollout in 1999.

Currently, residents looking to park on their streets can obtain a permit for $25 a year. But the proposed changes could see residents shelling out up to four times as much as before, with a residential pass costing between $75 and $100, depending on whether the city chooses a congestion or flat-rate pricing model.

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The congestion pricing model uses a tiered approach, with subsequent permits costing more than the first— the second at $120 a year and the third at $200 a year.

Meanwhile, the flat-rate option would have the city charge $100 for all permits, regardless of quantity.

Visitor permits could double in cost, from $25 to $50, while temporary day permits could increase from $1 per day to $5 per day.

For some residents living in the Varsity View neighbourhood, one of the three major neighbourhoods with active patrol for this program, the jump in permit fees is raising concerns.

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“The community that’s generating the revenue is not benefiting from that revenue, and we have amongst the highest property taxes in the city, and we’re already paying for parking permits, and we aren’t often able to park in front or near our own homes,” said Clinton Ekdahl, Varsity View Community Association president-elect.

Ekdahl says the residents in his neighbourhood are getting the short end of the stick, with those working at nearby Royal University Hospital (RUH) or attending the University of Saskatchewan parking on the streets to avoid paying for parking at their institutions.

“Many people take a break every two hours to move their vehicle into a different location,” said Ekdahl.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, which operates RUH, said in a statement to Global News that it acknowledges residents’ frustration with limited street parking and encourages staff to use available options to reduce residential street parking.

“SHA provides many flexible parking alternatives for staff and strongly encourages all employees to consider these parking options, including the Park and Ride shuttle,” the statement said, adding that it recently extended service hours to “align more closely with health care shift change schedules.”

“While the university does not provide guidance on off-campus parking, which is regulated by the City of Saskatoon through residential parking programs and posted restrictions, individuals are responsible for following all applicable parking regulations,” the University of Saskatchewan said in a statement to Global News.

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The university adds that it has previously engaged with the Varsity View community and has since added more on-campus parking to reduce demand on nearby streets.

Ekdahl says he would be willing to pay more for the program if he felt he was getting better value, but others in his community have differing views — some support the program, while others want it scrapped entirely.

“I think we do need a program, but I believe that it could be operated a bit more efficiently because we do get some complaints that there’s not enough enforcement,” he said.

The Varisty View community association continues to meet and develop a solution that will be proposed to the city, said Ekdahl, adding that he hopes to collaborate with the city on this matter in the future.

The city wrapped up engagement sessions with residents through open houses in June, alongside an online survey, which the city will review before putting together recommendations to present to the city council this fall, said Grazier, adding that all permit fee hikes and other proposals are subject to change throughout this process.