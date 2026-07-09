Star Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Collaros to miss game against visiting Argos

Dru Brown spent three years in Winnipeg and never once had the chance to lead the Blue Bombers as a starter on home turf.

On Friday night, he finally gets his opportunity — even if the scoreboard says he’s a visitor.

“I would always come in relief. I’m looking forward to it,” Brown said following walkthrough Thursday. “This is exactly the environment that you want to play in front of. It’s the best environment in the league.”

Brown likely never imagined he’d be back behind centre so quickly, not to mention leading his former team.

After losing his starting job with the Ottawa Redblacks earlier this season and being traded to Winnipeg in late June, the 29-year-old quarterback is set to start against the Toronto Argonauts (2-2) in a Week 6 matchup.

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“Just really excited to play with the group of guys that we have here. I love it here. I got a lot of love for the coaches and the organization as a whole,” Brown said. “My feelings are I just want to do right by them. Ultimately, just go out there and compete and do my best.”

In an unusual wrinkle, the game will be played at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, despite it counting as a home game for the Argonauts. Toronto has been temporarily displaced from BMO Field, which just wrapped up its time as a host venue for the World Cup.

The Bombers (2-2) have an opportunity to stop the bleeding at home, following losses in their first two games of the season. The last time Winnipeg dropped three straight games in front of their own fans was back in 2016.

Brown’s jump to the top of the depth chart comes after Zach Collaros suffered a neck injury on the first play of the second quarter during Sunday’s narrow 14-13 road win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

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Canadian rookie Taylor Elgersma subbed in for Collaros and led the Bombers to victory, finishing 11-for-15 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown.

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Using a limited playbook, Winnipeg’s offence generated just 13 first downs and 200 yards of total offence. Elgersma’s first career touchdown was a shovel pass to Ontaria Wilson, who did much of the heavy lifting on the 31-yard score.

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While Elgersma proved to be just good enough in his first taste of the CFL, Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea curiously opted not to dress Brown against the Ticats last week. O’Shea said he came to the decision because Brown wasn’t fully versed in the playbook after just one week with the team.

“With Dru, you’d always be confident in his ability to execute out there because of his experience and his professionalism,” O’Shea said. “We just thought the best chance at the moment would be a guy who’d been through the whole training camp and knows everything.”

O’Shea noted earlier this week that understanding the playbook and having chemistry with your teammates, while both are very important, are also two very different things. Neither appear now to be hindering Brown, who will be making his first start for the Bombers since Oct. 27, 2023, in a season-finale win over the Calgary Stampeders.

The challenge of building chemistry is only magnified by a short week, with the Bombers having just five days between games to prepare.

It should help that it’s a familiar offence for Brown, who spent his first three seasons in the CFL developing in Winnipeg. He also worked directly under current Bombers offensive co-ordinator Tommy Condell the previous two seasons while in Ottawa together.

“Dru has been here before, he’s obviously a proven starter in this league. He knows the offence,” Bombers running back Brady Oliveira said. “He worked with Tommy for the last two years in Ottawa, so his confidence is through the roof. He’s ready to go in there and execute, and (with a) full playbook, so go out and do his thing.”

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Condell was hired this season to take over play-calling from Jason Hogan, who has since returned to his role as running backs coach.

“I feel pretty comfortable. A lot of it is similar,” Brown said of the offence. “There are some nuances that are a little different, but those were kind of addressed through the prep and I feel good about it.”

When asked if Toronto’s high-scoring offence adds any pressure to keep up, Brown noted the importance of staying grounded no matter what happens on the field.

“We always talk about scoring one more point than the other team, but as much as we try to just execute what we’re doing on that specific play, that’s kind of where our focus is,” Brown added. “If we look too much at the bigger picture, sometimes we forget where we’re at.”

The quarterback situation in Toronto isn’t nearly as turbulent at the moment, but the Argos offence will likely have a chip on their shoulder following a tough 58-36 drubbing against the Stampeders.

Chad Kelly has been Toronto’s best player this season, leading the CFL with 1,484 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

But the veteran pivot is coming off a game he didn’t finish, pulled in favour of backup Nick Arbuckle. Kelly also enters the week with a league-high eight interceptions — more than twice as many as the next closest quarterback.