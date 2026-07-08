Kamloops skies turn orange as wildfire smoke drifts into region

Wildfire smoke is making it hard to breathe in the Kamloops, B.C., area.
An air quality alert remains in effect for the region due to drifting smoke from two wildfires in the Boston Bar area.
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Environment Canada says conditions can change quickly over short distances and vary considerably hour by hour.
People are being urged to reduce strenuous outdoor activities and, when indoors, keep windows and doors closed.
Those urged to take extra precautions include people with lung and heart conditions, infants and young children and people over age 65.
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