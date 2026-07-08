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Fire

Kamloops skies turn orange as wildfire smoke drifts into region

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2026 6:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke prompts air quality warning in Kamlooops'
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality warning in Kamlooops
WATCH: Wildfire smoke is making it difficult for some to breathe in the Kamloops area. An air quality advisory has been issued.
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Wildfire smoke is making it hard to breathe in the Kamloops, B.C., area.

An air quality alert remains in effect for the region due to drifting smoke from two wildfires in the Boston Bar area.

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Environment Canada says conditions can change quickly over short distances and vary considerably hour by hour.

People are being urged to reduce strenuous outdoor activities and, when indoors, keep windows and doors closed.

Those urged to take extra precautions include people with lung and heart conditions, infants and young children and people over age 65.

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