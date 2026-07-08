More information released about Allan Schoenborn’s conditional discharge

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We’re learning more about the B.C. Review Board’s decision to grant a conditional discharge to child killer Allan Schoenborn.

Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for killing his three children in Merritt in 2008.

In a hearing on June 1, the review board said symptoms for Schoenborn’s disorder have been in remission for years.

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It also noted his participation in a community transitional care program near Colony Farm over the past year.

Schoenborn’s psychiatrist testified he has made progress on interpersonal conflict, after a previous hearing stated he had acted aggressively toward female staff at Colony Farm.

Still, the board found that without proper supports, Schoenborn continues to present a significant threat to the community.

The conditional discharge requires Schoenborn to live in a supervised place and attend a psychiatric clinic for treatment, among other things.