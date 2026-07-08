Recruit who died in Ontario traffic collision demonstrated ‘unwavering commitment,’ police say

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The constable in training killed in a traffic collision Tuesday will be remembered for his “tremendous potential,” Durham police say.

In an update on social media Wednesday, Durham police identified the cadet as 27-year-old Tyrone Magbitang.

“Tyrone was a compassionate, dedicated, and service-driven individual who believed deeply in helping others and making a positive difference in the community,” Durham police said on social media.

“Following his Police Foundations education, he pursued a career in public safety with determination, humility, and an unwavering commitment to serving those around him.”

Magbitang was travelling to the Ontario Police College with another cadet when they were involved in a crash, Durham regional police Chief Peter Moreira said Tuesday.

OPP said they were called to the scene shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday following a collision between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.

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Police confirmed the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

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The driver of the truck did not report any injuries.

OPP said an investigation is underway.

Magbitang joined the Durham Regional Police Service as a special constable in May 2023. He was selected as a police constable recruit in April.

“Although his time with our Service was far too short, Tyrone made a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” Durham police said Wednesday. “He will be remembered for his kindness, professionalism, and the tremendous potential he brought to our organization.”

Condolences poured out on social media following the collision.

“These individuals chose to pursue a career of service, purpose and meaning for all the right reasons,” Ontario Solicitor General Michael Krezner said in a statement. “They had so much to look forward to in their policing careers.”

Premier Doug Ford said it is an “unimaginably difficult time” for the victims’ families and the entire Durham Regional Police Service.

“I extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of the Durham Regional Police Service Constable in Training who lost their life in today’s tragic accident,” he said. “My thoughts are also with the recruit who remains in critical condition.”

Representatives from the Region of Durham said they are deeply grateful for those who serve the community with “courage, professionalism and compassion.”

“Although [Magbitang’s] policing career was just beginning, they had chosen a path of service and commitment to others—a decision that deserves our respect and gratitude,” they said.

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Police said Magbitang will be transported from London, Ont., to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto on Wednesday, accompanied by his family and members of Durham police.