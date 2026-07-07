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Canada

Two paramedics and patient die after ambulance crash in N.B.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2026 3:52 pm
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
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Two paramedics and a patient inside an ambulance died after the vehicle collided with a transport truck in New Brunswick, just west of the Confederation Bridge.

RCMP say the victims are the 56-year-old male driver of the ambulance, a 77-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old woman.

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Police say the victims, who all died at the scene, were from Prince Edward Island.

Health PEI has confirmed that those killed were two paramedics who worked for the Island’s health agency and a patient.

RCMP say they believe the crash happened when the westbound ambulance collided head-on with the truck on Route 16, in Melrose, N.B.

The Mounties say the driver of the transport truck was transferred to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

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Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.

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