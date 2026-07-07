Two paramedics and patient die after ambulance crash in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Two paramedics and a patient inside an ambulance died after the vehicle collided with a transport truck in New Brunswick, just west of the Confederation Bridge.

RCMP say the victims are the 56-year-old male driver of the ambulance, a 77-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old woman.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the victims, who all died at the scene, were from Prince Edward Island.

Health PEI has confirmed that those killed were two paramedics who worked for the Island’s health agency and a patient.

RCMP say they believe the crash happened when the westbound ambulance collided head-on with the truck on Route 16, in Melrose, N.B.

The Mounties say the driver of the transport truck was transferred to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.