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Environment

Swimmer still missing after being swept away by river in B.C. park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 6, 2026 9:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Water safety warning after rise in drownings'
Health Matters: Water safety warning after rise in drownings
RELATED: Kimiko Hirakida with the Lifesaving Society of BC & Yukon speaks with Global News Morning about the importance of water safety following a spike in drowning deaths. – Jun 29, 2026
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A swimmer is missing after being swept away by the current in Stamp River Provincial Park on Vancouver Island.

Port Alberni, B.C. RCMP said they were called on July 5 at approximately 5:30 p.m. for reports that a female swimmer had gone missing.

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Emergency services and police immediately conducted a search, but the woman has not been found, police said.

On Monday, the Port Alberni RCMP, Alberni Valley Rescue Squad, and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue were in the provincial park searching for the missing swimmer.

While the provincial park remains open to the public, the section of trail nearest the falls is currently closed to allow search crews to conduct their operations safely and effectively, police said in a release.

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