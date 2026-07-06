Swimmer still missing after being swept away by river in B.C. park

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A swimmer is missing after being swept away by the current in Stamp River Provincial Park on Vancouver Island.

Port Alberni, B.C. RCMP said they were called on July 5 at approximately 5:30 p.m. for reports that a female swimmer had gone missing.

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Emergency services and police immediately conducted a search, but the woman has not been found, police said.

On Monday, the Port Alberni RCMP, Alberni Valley Rescue Squad, and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue were in the provincial park searching for the missing swimmer.

While the provincial park remains open to the public, the section of trail nearest the falls is currently closed to allow search crews to conduct their operations safely and effectively, police said in a release.