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Crime

4 Montreal teens arrested after vehicle driven into jewelry store in attempted robbery

By Matthew Piscina and Alessia Maratta Global News
Posted July 6, 2026 5:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Four Montreal teens aged 13 to 18 arrested after failed robbery attempt'
Four Montreal teens aged 13 to 18 arrested after failed robbery attempt
Four teens were in police custody on Monday after a vehicle plowed through a Montreal jewelry store in what police called a failed robbery attempt. The suspects, one as young as 13, initially fled the scene. As Matthew Piscina reports, police caught up with them.
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Four teenagers have been arrested after a vehicle was driven into a jewelry store in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough in what police describe as an attempted robbery.

Montreal police said officers were called to the corner of Fleury Street and Curotte Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Monday after receiving multiple reports of a crash.

Investigators say the suspects used a sport utility vehicle to smash into the jewelry store in an apparent break-in attempt. The group then fled the scene in another vehicle.

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Police said responding officers quickly tracked down and arrested four male suspects ranging in age from 13 to 18.

According to police, no jewelry was stolen during the attempted robbery.

The suspects were taken to a detention centre and are expected to be questioned by investigators.

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The jewelry store sustained significant damage, and its owners were assessing the aftermath Monday as they worked to determine when the business could reopen.

The investigation remains ongoing.

 

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