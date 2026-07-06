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1 comment

  1. Dave
    July 6, 2026 at 11:03 am

    Hard to find anyone who.can pander to all those activists at rhe same time
    The party has nothing else to offer anymore

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Politics

Rob Cerjanec ending campaign to become Ontario Liberal leader

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2026 10:43 am
1 min read
Rob Cerjanec View image in full screen
Liberal MPP Rob Cerjanec speaks during Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press
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The race to become the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party is narrowing, as one contestant has decided to bow out.

Rob Cerjanec, who represents Ajax for the party in the legislature, says he has made the difficult decision to suspend his campaign after speaking with family, supporters and colleagues.

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His caucus colleague Lee Fairclough, who represents Etobicoke-Lakeshore, former federal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains, housing advocate Eric Lombardi and former political staffer Dylan Marando are still in the running.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith had at one point intended to run for the provincial leadership but has decided against it after losing a provincial nomination race, though he still plans on resigning his federal seat.

Party members can vote online between Nov. 9 and 20, and the winner will be announced Nov. 21.

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The new leader will replace Bonnie Crombie, who officially resigned earlier this year following lukewarm support in a vote at the party’s annual general meeting in the fall.

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