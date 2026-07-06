Rob Cerjanec ending campaign to become Ontario Liberal leader

Send this page to someone via email

The race to become the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party is narrowing, as one contestant has decided to bow out.

Rob Cerjanec, who represents Ajax for the party in the legislature, says he has made the difficult decision to suspend his campaign after speaking with family, supporters and colleagues.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

His caucus colleague Lee Fairclough, who represents Etobicoke-Lakeshore, former federal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains, housing advocate Eric Lombardi and former political staffer Dylan Marando are still in the running.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith had at one point intended to run for the provincial leadership but has decided against it after losing a provincial nomination race, though he still plans on resigning his federal seat.

Party members can vote online between Nov. 9 and 20, and the winner will be announced Nov. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

The new leader will replace Bonnie Crombie, who officially resigned earlier this year following lukewarm support in a vote at the party’s annual general meeting in the fall.