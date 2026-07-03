Calgary Stampede adds 2 new rides to this year’s exciting midway lineup

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For many Calgary Stampede fans, it is one of the highlights of the annual event — taking a spin on some of the midway’s exciting rides.

This year, midway fans have a couple of new rides to check out.

One of them is called Super Miami and is reminiscent of the old Magic Carpet ride, in which a large platform holding a row of side-by-side seats that sway left to right before gaining enough momentum to complete multiple vertical rotations.

Described by the midway operators as “deceptively quick-moving,” the ride also “gives the sensation of a free fall as the platform completes each cycle. It’s vibrant, quick paced and the pulsating music makes the 94 second experience seem longer than it is.”

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The other new ride is called Downdraft and is all about extreme speed and dizzying spins and is definitely for those looking for an adrenaline rush.

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Four arms, with two cars at the end of each, sprout from a central tower that whips the cars around while continuously rising and dropping.

The new rides come in at over $2.5 million combined and were newly acquired by North American Midway Entertainment, this year’s host of the Stampede midway.