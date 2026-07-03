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Entertainment

Calgary Stampede adds 2 new rides to this year’s exciting midway lineup

By Deb Matejicka Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 7:53 pm
1 min read
Visitors explore the midway on the final day of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 13, 2025. View image in full screen
Visitors explore the midway on the final day of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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For many Calgary Stampede fans, it is one of the highlights of the annual event — taking a spin on some of the midway’s exciting rides.

This year, midway fans have a couple of new rides to check out.

One of them is called Super Miami and is reminiscent of the old Magic Carpet ride, in which a large platform holding a row of side-by-side seats that sway left to right before gaining enough momentum to complete multiple vertical rotations.

Described by the midway operators as “deceptively quick-moving,” the ride also “gives the sensation of a free fall as the platform completes each cycle.  It’s vibrant, quick paced and the pulsating music makes the 94 second experience seem longer than it is.”

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The other new ride is called Downdraft and is all about extreme speed and dizzying spins and is definitely for those looking for an adrenaline rush.

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Four arms, with two cars at the end of each, sprout from a central tower that whips the cars around while continuously rising and dropping.

The new rides come in at over $2.5 million combined and were newly acquired by North American Midway Entertainment, this year’s host of the Stampede midway.

Click to play video: 'Science behind the midway at the Calgary Stampede'
Science behind the midway at the Calgary Stampede

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