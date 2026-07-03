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Canada

Federal government announces $40M investment in Calgary’s arts sector

By Bella Finn Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 7:46 pm
1 min read
Artwork outside Contemporary Calgary art gallery View image in full screen
Artwork outside Contemporary Calgary art gallery. Global News
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The federal government has announced a $40 million investment into Calgary’s home of contemporary art.

Federal Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister for Official Languages Marc Miller made the announcement on Friday, adding that he hopes the investment will strengthen relations.

“I won’t speak for Albertans, I’m from Montreal, but you know, I understand it. Coming from a province, Quebec, where the federal government is often seen as someone who doesn’t follow through on their promises,” Miller said.

“Part of the job here today, whether here or the job the prime minister is doing, is following through on our promises to make sure we are showing Canadians and Albertans that we’re reliable partners.”

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Contemporary Calgary will receive the investment as part of its renovation and expansion of its Centennial Planetarium Transformation Project.

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The investment is set to create the largest non-collecting contemporary art gallery in Western Canada. The construction plans include expanding the floor space by nearly 60 per cent, adding a new entrance, event spaces, a public art park, galleries and wings.

It will also add Canada’s first LED dome, and the only one dedicated to contemporary arts.

Last year, the Government of Alberta also pledged $40 million to Contemporary Calgary’s Capital Renovation and Expansion Project.

Tanya Fir, Alberta’s arts, culture and status of women minister, said, “Alberta’s investment, alongside now the federal government’s investment, represents our shared belief in Calgary’s cultural sector and the value that arts bring to our communities across the province of Alberta.”

Local artist, Simone Elizabeth Saunders, has had an exhibition at Contemporary Calgary. She says the investment is sure to inspire more artists.

“To have the opportunity to have a space to put us on the map globally is so exciting,” she said.

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