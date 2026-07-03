South Edmonton communities enter into restrictive covenant to limit infill development

Hundreds in the south Edmonton communities of Duggan and Rideau Park have taken legal action they hope will restrict what can and cannot be built in their neighbourhoods.

They say current city infill policies have forced them to enter a restrictive covenant to limit infills in their communities.

“They don’t want one of these six, seven or eight or bigger multiplexes built in the neighbourhood,” said Greg Schmaltz, one of the people who organized the signing.

“Up until two days ago, we had 293 people that had registered and paid and so they’re expected either today or Sunday.”

The 20-year covenant sets constraints on any future redevelopment of properties that buy in. The limits include building a single-family home that could include either a basement suite, or a garden or garage suite. A height limit of eight metres and one parking spot per dwelling are also included in the covenant.

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It also limits builds to duplexes with no additional units allowed. The changes would mean less infill, and a smaller pool of potential buyers if owners choose to sell. This is a concern for advocates of infill development.

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“For communities to go straight to just using restrictive covenant in response to infill, we know that there are some long-term restrictions that can be associated with using those tools,” said Stephan Raitz, vice-president of policy and advocacy for BILD Edmonton Metro.

“What we’d really hope for is that community, industry, and the city are able to come together to make the infill process as positive as possible.”

2:23 Edmonton homeowners combatting Duggan infill with restrictive covenants

Homeowners waiting in line to sign feel it is worth it, and say the cost of paying $210 is a small price to pay.

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“The amount of parking, garbages, traffic on the street, it just disrupts a quiet neighbourhood. Duggan, Rideau Park, they’re all very quiet neighbourhoods and we don’t want these infills.” said Diane Pechler, who signed with her mother.

“These contractors are coming, they’re buying one, two, three, four houses in a row to build these big complexes and it’s just not right. It just seems like the people don’t have a say and we have to take legal action.”

Cathy Claughton has called the Duggan neighbourhood home for over 30 years. “We were talking in the lineup today about overnight suddenly next door to you, there’s an infill and it’s blocking your sunlight and the building is going on with nobody having any idea this was going to happen,” she said.

“Having these infills come in affects the quality of life and the whole issue is dividing neighbours, which I’m sure was never the intent but that is what’s happening and I find that really problematic.”

Global News reached out to Ward papstew councillor Michael Janz, but did not receive a response. Community members hope their actions get the attention of city hall in what continues to be a divisive issue.

“I just hope that people continue to reach out and that city hall starts working a little closer with the communities,” said Claughton.