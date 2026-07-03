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1 comment

  1. JV
    July 3, 2026 at 6:04 pm

    You could have bet money on who were the owner operators.

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Canada

B.C. mother says her 23-year-old son was captain of charter boat that sank

By Nono Shen The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2026 6:00 pm
1 min read
Chen Ming, seen in these undated social media photos, was the captain of a charter boat that sank in B.C. waters on June 28, 2026. The 23-year-old is among six people missing and feared drowned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Chen Ming / Red Note (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Chen Ming, seen in these undated social media photos, was the captain of a charter boat that sank in B.C. waters on June 28, 2026. The 23-year-old is among six people missing and feared drowned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Chen Ming / Red Note (Mandatory Credit). JJF
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The heartbroken mother of a young fisherman has identified him as the captain of the charter boat involved in a deadly sinking in B.C. waters last Sunday and says he complained about the disrepair of the vessel.

Ashley Lin says in an emotional interview that her 23-year-old son Chen Ming is among six people missing and feared drowned.

She says the boat was operated by a company known as Top Fishing in English and Haishang in Chinese.

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Lin and Chen’s girlfriend, Hailey Lee, both say in a joint interview in Mandarin that a side door was broken on the 30-foot boat that went down in deep waters with 10 people aboard.

Chen’s mother, from Richmond, B.C., says her son was a “responsible child” and she urged the owner of the charter firm to issue a statement about what happened.

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A person who answered the phone to the company this week said they knew nothing about the incident before hanging up.

Click to play video: 'Sunken vessel’s former owner speaks'
Sunken vessel’s former owner speaks

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