B.C. mother says her 23-year-old son was captain of charter boat that sank

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The heartbroken mother of a young fisherman has identified him as the captain of the charter boat involved in a deadly sinking in B.C. waters last Sunday and says he complained about the disrepair of the vessel.

Ashley Lin says in an emotional interview that her 23-year-old son Chen Ming is among six people missing and feared drowned.

She says the boat was operated by a company known as Top Fishing in English and Haishang in Chinese.

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Lin and Chen’s girlfriend, Hailey Lee, both say in a joint interview in Mandarin that a side door was broken on the 30-foot boat that went down in deep waters with 10 people aboard.

Chen’s mother, from Richmond, B.C., says her son was a “responsible child” and she urged the owner of the charter firm to issue a statement about what happened.

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A person who answered the phone to the company this week said they knew nothing about the incident before hanging up.