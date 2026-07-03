Vehicle of missing person found on BC Ferries vessel

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A vehicle found abandoned on a BC Ferries vessel is connected to a missing person investigation, police say.

Sunshine Coast RCMP said an orange Subaru, belonging to 51-year-old Joyelle Goldbard, was found unclaimed when the Queen of Coquitlam arrived in Horseshoe Bay from Langdale on Thursday afternoon.

BC Ferries says the driver could not be located and a search of the boat was launched.

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RCMP said Goldbard’s personal belongings and wallet were found inside the vehicle on the ferry.

Goldbard, who was previously known as Kristi Brandt until 2021 and is a 51-year-old Roberts Creek resident, stands at five-feet-four-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs, with brown eyes and short brown hair, RCMP said.

Goldbard wears glasses or contact lenses.

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They have multiple tattoos, a phoenix on the back of their neck and a full sleeve on their left arm.

Family and friends told RCMP that they are worried about Goldbard.

If anyone knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP.