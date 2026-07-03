Former B.C. Conservative MLA Amelia Boultbee joins provincial NDP

Former Conservative Party of BC MLA Amelia Boultbee announced on Friday morning that she is joining the BC NDP.
The Penticton-Summerland MLA left the B.C. Conservative caucus in October 2025 and has sat as an independent since.
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At the time, Boultbee said she made her decision based on the actions of then-B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad.
“Over the past weeks and months I have witnessed the unravelling of John Rustad, from concerns of cheating to his conduct during caucus meetings,” Boultbee said at the time.
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