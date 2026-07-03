Former B.C. Conservative MLA Amelia Boultbee joins provincial NDP

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Former Conservative Party of BC MLA Amelia Boultbee announced on Friday morning that she is joining the BC NDP.

The Penticton-Summerland MLA left the B.C. Conservative caucus in October 2025 and has sat as an independent since.

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At the time, Boultbee said she made her decision based on the actions of then-B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad.

“Over the past weeks and months I have witnessed the unravelling of John Rustad, from concerns of cheating to his conduct during caucus meetings,” Boultbee said at the time.

Rustad previously kicked out two of his MLAs, Dallas Brodie and Elenore Sturko, while two others, Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy, quit the party.

More to come…