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Fire

Firefighters from Nova Scotia heading to Labrador where wildfires forced evacuations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2026 1:48 pm
1 min read
Smoke from a wildfire near a cabin area outside Labrador City, N.L., is shown in a June 29, 2026, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Terry Spurrell (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Smoke from a wildfire near a cabin area outside Labrador City, N.L., is shown in a June 29, 2026, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Terry Spurrell (Mandatory Credit). GAC
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The Newfoundland and Labrador government says firefighters from Nova Scotia are en route to help battle wildfires that forced people out of their homes this week.

The provincial Department of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands says the team from Nova Scotia will be part of a contingent of ground crew heading to battle the fires near Labrador City.

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In a Facebook post, the department says crews and water bombers are focused on fires in western and eastern Labrador that are close to communities and infrastructure.

The post says weather conditions Thursday helped crews beat back the flames.

Earlier this week, officials said about 120 people had been forced to flee their homes and cabins because of wildfires outside Labrador City, a mining town near the boundary with Quebec.

The province has since lifted some of those evacuation orders but others remain in place.

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