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Crime

Nearly $1M in jewelry recovered in Ontario retail theft investigation

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 1:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Peel Regional Police’s BEAR unit recovers nearly $1M in stolen property'
Peel Regional Police’s BEAR unit recovers nearly $1M in stolen property
WATCH: Peel Regional Police’s BEAR unit recovers nearly $1M in stolen property.
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Peel Regional Police have recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property and arrested a man after a break-in at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga earlier this year.

On April 30, a masked suspect used tools to break into Holt Renfrew at the shopping centre shortly after midnight, stealing high-end jewelry and clothing from multiple displays before running off, police said at a news conference on Friday.

The suspect then stole an unoccupied vehicle that had been left running nearby, police allege. The vehicle was recovered the following day, Peel police said.

After extensive video canvassing and other investigative work, officers identified a suspect and executed a search warrant at a Mississauga home, where they recovered a significant amount of stolen property, according to Deputy Chief Marc Andrews, with Peel Police.

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The value of the property recovered is estimated at nearly $1 million, according to police.

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Police say the suspect acted alone.

A 41-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with possession of break-in instruments, disguise with intent, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with a release order and breach of probation.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Officers are working to identify additional victims and determine whether the suspect may be connected to other retail thefts.

Square One Shopping Centre said it has worked closely with Peel police to combat organized retail crime through an on-site police community substation, security staff and advanced surveillance systems.

“Together, we’re reinforcing a shared commitment to the safety of our retailers, employees, and the millions who visit Square One each year, while sending a clear message that organized retail crime has no place in our community,” Stephen Gascoine, the mall’s director and general manager, said in a news release.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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