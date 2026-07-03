Police search for teenager in Toronto armed with knife after assault

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Police in Toronto say they’re searching for a teenager with a knife after an assault early on Friday morning.

Around 5:40 a.m., Toronto police were called to Ellesmere Road and Morningside Avenue for reports that someone had been assaulted in the park.

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Officers said the suspect was armed with a knife and that the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as possibly a teenager, standing five feet seven inches tall.