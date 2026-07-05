Canada has joined Eurovision — and I couldn’t be happier. Here’s what we’re in for

Ever since its creation by the European Broadcasting Union in 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has delighted, befuddled and outraged music fans not just in Europe but throughout the world. And now that the CBC is a full-fledged member of the EBU, Canada is eligible to send an entry to the 71st competition set for somewhere in Bulgaria in 2027. Time to bone up on what we’re in for.

What is Eurovision?

Eurovision is the world’s biggest talent show. EBU member countries (there are 57, along with 28 associate members, operating close to 2,000 TV and radio channels that collectively reach about a billion people) hold national competitions. This year, the live TV audience numbered about 135 million across 35 broadcasting markets. Millions more watched on YouTube in areas beyond the EBU (that’s how I watch it). There were more than a billion views on Instagram in 2026.

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So yeah, it’s a big deal. Canada stands to potentially gain a lot of European attention. And given the problems we’re having with the neighbours, that’s a good thing, no?

When and where is Eurovision held?

The finale of Eurovision takes place during the third Saturday in May, which nicely co-ordinates with our annual long weekend. The location moves pretty much every year. National winners are sent to the finals, which are held in the country of the previous year’s winner. The 2027 edition is in Bulgaria thanks to Dara winning with the song Bangaranga. At this point, we’re not sure if the gala will be in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna or Burgas. We’ll know for sure by the end of the month.

Wait. If it’s Eurovision, why are there non-European participants?

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If you’re a member of the EBU, you’re eligible. That means the Eurovision region extends to Iceland and Norway in the north to North Africa (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt) to the Middle East (Israel, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq), plus Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Central Asia. Australia is also part of the EBU (they joined in 2015), so like Canada, they get to compete despite their distance from Europe.

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How many countries compete?

It depends. A couple dozen countries, such as the U.K., France, Germany and Italy, are perennial competitors. Others drop in and out. For example, North Macedonia will be back in the hunt after a four-year absence. Bosnia-Herzegovina may be back, but they’ve had financial issues recently, a problem also shared by Slovakia and a few other nations. Politics can interfere, too. In 2026, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland all boycotted the competition over Israel’s continued participation amid the situation in Gaza. And of course, there’s no Russia. By the time things shake out for the 2027 edition, we should see 37 countries involved at some level.

How does an act end up in the Eurovision finals?

Each country holds an internal competition. National winners head to the semi-final playdowns in the host country. The top 10 from each advance. The only exceptions are the so-called Big Five (the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, and Italy), which automatically participate in the grand finale, giving us a total of 26 finalists. With each performer getting their three minutes (that’s the maximum song length allowed), it makes for a long night.

How is a winner determined?

Everyone performs their three-minute song, a track that has not been commercially available before the competition. Backing tracks are rampant. Stage props, costumes and various effects are encouraged. There is no limit when it comes to outrageousness and weirdness.

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Once everyone has done their thing, juries vote for their favourites on a scale of one to 12 (with the exceptions of nine and 11; no one gets nine or 11 points). Juries cannot vote for their own country. There’s also a massive phone-in vote, which really determines the winner. It’s also the most unpredictable part of the process. Naming a winner usually comes down to the last announcement of vote allocations. And yes, there are always allegations about vote-trading backroom deals as well as attempts to boost audience voting for a particular entry. It just adds to the intrigue.

Does Canada have any history at all with Eurovision?

Actually, yes. Celine Dion won as the representative for Switzerland in 1988. In 2001, Natasha St-Pier, who was born and raised in New Brunswick, placed fourth for France in 2001. Most recently, La La Zarra, originally from Montreal, was the rep for France in 2023.

So who will represent Canada in 2027?

We don’t know. We have to start from scratch when it comes to a Eurovision group and jury. Then we’ll need to establish local rules, solicit entries and conduct a national selection process. Expect to hear more details within the next few months. Whoever we choose will have to compete in the semifinals, so participation in the finale next May is not secure.

What else do I need to know?

In addition to attracting attention to Dion back in the ’80s, ABBA’s big introduction to the world was when they won for the song Waterloo in 1974. More recently, Italy’s Måneskin pulled off a rare victory for rock ‘n’ roll when they won in 2021 for the song Zitti e buoni. The subsequent fame helped them sell 40 million records worldwide. They even picked up a Grammy nomination for best new artist in 2023.

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What does our prime minister have to do with all this?

Mark Carney is a fan. He started floating the idea of Canada’s participation in Eurovision shortly after he took office. He’s thrilled.

The Eurovision Song Contest just got a lot tougher. Because next year, Canada is in. pic.twitter.com/ks9fSKRdVM — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) July 1, 2026