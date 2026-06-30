Saskatchewan conditions ‘favourable’ for fighting wildfires, SPSA says

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The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says despite a recent uptick in the number of wildfires across the province’s north, conditions are “favourable” for beating the flames back at the moment.

There are 56 active wildfires burning in Saskatchewan, the province’s safety agency told reporters in a news conference Tuesday. Of those fires, 41 began within the last seven days.

“(With the) rain activity and the (precipitation) we’ve been receiving in the south, conditions have been favourable for us, so that everything is nice and wet,” Bryan Chartrand, the SPSA’s executive director of land operations said.

Among the dozens of fires currently burning in Saskatchewan, the SPSA considers seven contained and three not contained. Thirty-six were said to be subject to ongoing assessment.

No communities are currently evacuated.

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Chartrand said the current trajectories of “a handful of fires” show that they are burning towards populated areas.

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Two fires are burning east of the rural community of Southend, Sask., he said. One is 12 km outside of the town and the other is 16 km away.

“Things are looking good. They have since stabilized and improved since Sunday as we get additional resources on (the latter) fire,” Chartrand said.

A 2,500-hectare fire is also burning south of Southend.

“With our forecasted winds, the fire isn’t going to be going towards the community, but it is a larger fire that is approximately 22 km south,” Chartrand said, adding crews are preparing in case winds pick up as there is “unlimited fuel northward toward the community.”

The village of Sandy Bay is also near some growing fires, including a 12-hectare flame less than four km away. Another blaze is 26 km northwest of the village and nearing the Manitoba border.

Chartrand said communities near that border, such as Lac La Ronge, may see smoke from Manitoban or Saskatchewanian fires near provincial lines.

None of the fires approaching communities were intentionally set, according to the SPSA.

“We had more human-start fires this time last year compared to now. Whereas, this year, we’ve received a few human starts a couple of weeks ago, but essentially, the majority of our fires so far has been lightning,” Chartrand said.

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The non-human-caused fires point to a different trend than what the province was seeing at this point last fire season, he continued.

In terms of wildfire fighting equipment, SPSA President Marlo Pritchard said work is being expedited on Saskatchewan’s aircraft fleet.

Of the two waterbombers being repaired, Pritchard said one will be ready shortly as maintenance work on the plane wraps up.