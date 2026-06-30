RCMP investigating suspicious deaths after bodies of 2 men found in Fall River, N.S. home

RCMP in the Halifax area are investigating the deaths of two men who were found in a home in Fall River, N.S., on Monday.
RCMP say they were called at around 3:40 p.m. to a home on Lincolnshire Drive for a report of a “deceased man inside a residence.”
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“While on scene, officers located a second man, also deceased, in another part of the home,” RCMP said Tuesday.
The investigation now includes the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.
“Investigators are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the manner of death. Further information will be shared as available,” RCMP added.
“Officers appreciate support from Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency as the investigation initially unfolded.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.
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