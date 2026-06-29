New police cruiser patrol for west district Winnipeg

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Winnipeg’s west district neighbourhood is getting an extra police cruiser for each patrol shift, the first Winnipeg Police Service patrol expansion since 1994.

“Demand has outstripped our capability and our capacity,” said Max Waddell, Winnipeg Police Service divisional commander of west district.

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The west district area comprises 46 per cent of Winnipeg’s land, including St. James, River Heights, Westwood and strips of Pembina Highway.

Victor Mondaco, a long-time west end resident, is concerned that additional enforcement, along with new encampment rules and an open drug-use crackdown, will move vulnerable people into the shadows.

Watch the video above for the full story.