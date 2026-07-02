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Canada

Missing 7-year-old, dead kayaker prompt major searches at Hamilton conservation area

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 2, 2026 10:31 am
1 min read
Hamilton police are asking for the public's help as the search continues for a seven-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon at Binbrook Conservation Area. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are asking for the public's help as the search continues for a seven-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon at Binbrook Conservation Area. Hamilton police/ Handout/ The Canadian Press/
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Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help as the search continues for a missing seven-year-old boy who was last seen at Binbrook Conservation Area.

Police said Nathanael Selambi was last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday at the conservation area on Harrison Road in Binbrook, according to a news release.

Investigators said Selambi was seen on the beach near the floating inflatable playground.

“Nathanael Selambi is described as a black male with a skinny build, 4’0” tall, and short/shaved hair,” police said in the release.

He was wearing a white tank top with Thomas the Tank Engine pictures on the front, green shorts with a small orange logo above the left knee, and green swim goggles.

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Hamilton police and Hamilton fire have been conducting an extensive search of the conservation area into Thursday.

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Hamilton police have deployed its Ground Search and Rescue Team, Marine Unit, Mounted Unit and investigative units, along with all-terrain vehicles to comb the area.

Police confirmed also being assisted by an Ontario Provincial Police helicopter and the Peel Regional Police Marine Unit, according to a statement.

Authorities search Binbrook Conservation Area in Hamilton for missing seven-year-old Nathanael Selambi on Thursday. An unrelated kayaking incident at the scene also claimed the life of one man. View image in full screen
Authorities search Binbrook Conservation Area in Hamilton for missing seven-year-old Nathanael Selambi on Thursday. An unrelated kayaking incident at the scene also claimed the life of one man. Global News

During the operation, emergency crews also responded to a separate, unrelated incident involving a male kayaker who capsized, according to a social media post.

The man was pulled from the water, taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Anyone who was at Binbrook Conservation Area on Wednesday and may have seen Nathanael or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hamilton police.

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