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Crime

Police misconduct information must be disclosed in criminal case, Supreme Court says

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2026 12:06 pm
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that details about an Edmonton police officer's past misconduct need to be disclosed in the case against a man he helped investigate. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that details about an Edmonton police officer's past misconduct need to be disclosed in the case against a man he helped investigate. Global News
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The Supreme Court of Canada says information about an Edmonton police detective’s past misconduct must be disclosed in the criminal proceedings of a man he helped investigate.

A 2015 finding of misconduct against Edmonton Police Service detective Jared Ruecker was recorded in a document called “Decision of Hearing.”

The misconduct finding was later removed from Ruecker’s disciplinary record in accordance with a regulatory provision.

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Four years ago, John McKee was charged with drug and weapons offences after an investigation in which Ruecker took part.

The Crown advised McKee’s counsel in 2023 that information about Ruecker’s past misconduct had a realistic bearing on the detective’s credibility.

McKee successfully applied to the Court of King’s Bench in Alberta for disclosure of the information, prompting the Edmonton police to appeal to the Supreme Court.

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