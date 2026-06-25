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Canada

Semi-truck driver who struck Saskatoon overpass fined more than $11K

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Second Saskatoon overpass struck by vehicle in less than a week'
Second Saskatoon overpass struck by vehicle in less than a week
RELATED: Second Saskatoon overpass struck by vehicle in less than a week – Mar 12, 2026
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The City of Saskatoon says a semi-truck driver who struck a highway overpass in Saskatoon while hauling large equipment has been fined $11,200 for the damage caused.

He was ordered to pay the fine on Wednesday after pleading guilty to damaging city infrastructure under Saskatoon’s Traffic Bylaw Act. The driver struck the Circle Drive overpass at Highways 11 and 16 on March 5, causing an estimated $400,000 in damage.

The driver hit the cloverleaf overpass for Highway 16 while driving on Highway 11 with a large tracked excavator, causing chunks of debris to fall on the roadway. Lane closures continued during repairs for much of the spring.

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Saskatoon says the semi-truck driver made a deal with the city’s legal team. He will have 18 months to pay the $11,200 fine, which is a combination of the $8,000 fine he owes the city and a $3,200 victim surcharge.

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In addition to penalties paid by the driver, the semi’s owner – Bowline Logistics, a Regina-based corporation – will return to court on July 8, the city said.

The company has not yet entered a plea.

Overpass repair costs may be covered by the driver and the company’s insurers. The City of Saskatoon said it submitted an insurance claim for overpass repairs and is awaiting responses.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon businessman develops technology to detect overpass strikes'
Saskatoon businessman develops technology to detect overpass strikes

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