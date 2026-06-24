Albert Awachie longest-tenured current Roughriders player with 9 seasons, 100 games

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Albert Awachie marked a milestone with 100 games played with Saskatchewan this past weekend. Now the longest-tenured current Roughriders player, Awachie first joined the green and white as an undrafted free agent back in 2017.

“Being an undrafted player, it’s been a long road, just sticking at it one day at a time, believing in the process, being a part of this great management, so I’m really thankful and just happy,” said Awachie.

Nearly a decade later, he’s still doing the dirty work that often goes unnoticed but is critical to winning games. Over the years, Awachie has worn plenty of hats. From full back to special teams to being a veteran voice in the locker room, his versatility is invaluable.

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“You know being an in line tight end, being an off-the-ball full back, you know, blocking responsibilities versus bigger people, it’s not an easy job,” head coach Corey Mace said.

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“he’s never going to question anything. He’s going to go in there in, do it, you know, plays punt for us, plays K.O.R.’s (kick -off returns) for us and he’s on the depth chart dang near every special teams.”

For a player who’s essentially done it all, he’s not a name that typically receives recognition, but for Awachie that isn’t an issue.

“He’s the right type of guy — he’s a glue guy, he’s tough. He doesn’t mind doing the dirty work and not getting any credit for it, which I like. He kind of embodies that junkyard dog mentality where he’s fine sleeping outside … instead of being in the limelight,” said special teams coordinator Kent Maugeri.

“Whatever a position needs for the team, then I’m ready to fill it so anything I can do for the team’s success,” Awachie added.

Awachie has spent every season with the Roughriders since 2017, aside from a brief stint with the Toronto Argonauts to start the 2024 season, but after he was released in August of 2024, the Riders quickly resigned Awachie and he’s stayed put since.

While Awachie’s stat line may not jump off the page, his impact goes far beyond the numbers.