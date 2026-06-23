Ontario man accused of stealing water from town hydrants

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It started as an unusual spike in water usage.

But now, a Kingston, Ont., man is facing charges over allegations a water company was stealing water from fire hydrants.

The accusations stem from complaints Gananoque, Ont., police received on June 4 and 5.

About a week later on June 13, public utility employees detected a pull of water, prompting officers on patrol to find a suspect vehicle, which police said was a water truck. The driver of the vehicle was then arrested.

A 44-year-old man from Kingston has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

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“The reality is that when someone damages or steals from a municipality, they actually increase the cost of municipal service delivery for all the other taxpayers,” said Mayor John Beddows. “I’m frankly disappointed in this case.”

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It’s not known how much water was stolen or what it was used for, but the town has so far not reported any impacts to water service or response by firefighters.

Fire hydrants in Ontario typically are not publicly accessible, with Meadows noting it’s normally the fire department or public works officials doing maintenance and purging of the lines in his community.

Meadows said he didn’t care if the man was from the community or outside of it, it still affects the community the same way — by adding cost to taxpayers to produce water.

“If you see something, say something. Call it out, and this is a case, I think, of a win-win-win,” Meadows added, referencing public utility workers reporting the water pull that led to the arrest.

The man was held in custody ahead of a bail hearing. His truck has been seized as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.