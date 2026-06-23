Canadian man among 3 dead after small plane crashes in Maryland

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian man is among three people who died when a plane they were in crashed over the weekend.

Maryland state police identified the Canadian as 20-year-old Elad Naidik. They did not say where in Canada he was from.

The other victims were identified as 26-year-old Yoav Bomrind, an Israeli national who was piloting the plane, and 19-year-old David Rabinovich, also from Israel.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The preliminary investigation indicates that at roughly 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a single-engine Piper Cherokee was en route from Ocean City, N.J., to the Montgomery County Air Park in Gaithersburg, Md., when it crashed into a wooded area in Bowie, Md.

Authorities were notified of the incident at 11:45 p.m. after an iPhone crash alert was received by Prince George’s County Public Safety Communications. The wreckage was located at approximately 3:45 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area near a neighbourhood in Bowie.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators believe the aircraft belongs to a local flight school in Montgomery County. Police believe the aircraft may have been participating in a training flight,” Maryland state police said in a statement.

A cause is not yet known.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are leading the ongoing investigation.